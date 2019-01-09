Vegetation fire along the West Coast contained

Firefighters earlier on Wednesday afternoon responded to the veld fire on a farm adjacent to the Koeberg nuclear power station.

CAPE TOWN - A vegetation fire that raged off the R27 along the West Coast has been contained.

The fire posed no danger to traffic or the surroundings.

Authorities will remain on the scene to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the R44 road in the Kogel Bay area remains closed to traffic as a blaze is still raging in the mountains along the route.

Fires in the Steenbras catchment area have been extinguished.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)