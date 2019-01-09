Popular Topics
Unisa student protests enter day 3

Campuses across the country have been shut down as students make demands related to resources, fees, study material, laptops, admissions and more.

Picture: Unisa Facebook page
Picture: Unisa Facebook page
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It's day three of an ongoing student representative council (SRC)-led protest at University of South Africa campuses.

Campuses across the country have been shut down as students make demands related to resources, fees, study material, laptops, admissions and more.

National president of the Unisa SRC Wadzanai Mazhetese says a meeting with management on Tuesday was unfruitful.

A follow-up meeting that will involve regional SRC leaders, university management and other stakeholders is scheduled for Thursday.

“In that meeting, we are calling Saqa (South African Qualifications Authority), we are calling the Council of Higher Education so that we can resolve the issue of qualifications, we can resolve the issue of laptops and other outstanding issues because these are external stakeholders.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

