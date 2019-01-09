Uitzig High School in CT approaches SCA to challenge school closure
Two years ago, the Education Department declared the school structurally unsafe because of vandalism.
CAPE TOWN - Uitzig High School’s governing body has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge a court ruling that it be shut down.
The Western Cape High Court in November ruled in favour of the provincial education department’s decision to close the school.
At the time, the school had 87 learners, of which 13 were in grade 12.
In papers filed at the Supreme Court of Appeal, the Uitzig High School governing body argues the facility should remain open, pending the outcome of the appeals process.
The governing body demands that staff and learners be allowed to continue using the premises.
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the court upheld her decision to close the school, as it is in the best interest of learners: “Our legal advice is thus that the status quo remains, which means the school remains closed.”
The 2018’s grade 12 class achieved a pass rate of 15.4%.
