Tzaneen man fatally shoots girlfriend, himself

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Police Service has confirmed a local businessman has shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

The murder-suicide happened on Tuesday outside Tzaneen.

Residents have told officers the man had been arguing with his girlfriend who was a teacher in the Ntsako village.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said: “…And later on, this man was found lying dead with a bullet wound and the firearm laying next to his body. At this stage, we are still investigating this matter and the motive behind this is not clear, but domestic violence may not be ruled out.”

