Tzaneen man fatally shoots girlfriend, himself
Residents have told police the man had been arguing with his girlfriend who was a teacher in the Ntsako village.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Police Service has confirmed a local businessman has shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.
The murder-suicide happened on Tuesday outside Tzaneen.
Residents have told officers the man had been arguing with his girlfriend who was a teacher in the Ntsako village.
Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said: “…And later on, this man was found lying dead with a bullet wound and the firearm laying next to his body. At this stage, we are still investigating this matter and the motive behind this is not clear, but domestic violence may not be ruled out.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
-
Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow sent to Weskoppies for psychiatric assessment
-
Parly Sports committee says Siya Kolisi's comments on quotas 'unfortunate'
-
SA court: Arrest of former Mozambique finance minister is lawful
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 8 January 2019
-
Mchunu suggests ANC leadership discouraged Zuma from going to supporters' event
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.