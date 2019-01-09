Twitter praises Trevor Noah after reported purchase of R279m LA home
According to reports, Noah is now the proud owner of a $20-million (R279-million) house in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.
JOHANNESBURG – If comedian Trevor Noah didn’t already make you envy his life and achievements then hold on to your seats!
The extravagant and modern double storey mansion apparently sits on a 1.31-acre property, which has spectacular views of LA.
At the same time, people have responded with joy for the comedian on Twitter:
Trevor Noah....well done Sir. pic.twitter.com/UC63OwDStg— Lyle van der Merwe (@Lyle_vdMerwe) January 9, 2019
Trevor Noah has redefined what success is 🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️💔💔💔😭😩😩😩👏👏👏— Manufactured by Tsongas. (@NgoveniSbu) January 9, 2019
How can one person be so blessed!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Trevor Noah is such an inspiration— Chevaughn (@ChevvySpArkSs) January 9, 2019
Yah ne...African child your dreams are valid! pic.twitter.com/0RjQuLL0FR
Trevor Noah is simply goals. 🔥🔥🔥🔥— Khanya🌷 (@noksy_k) January 9, 2019
