Twitter praises Trevor Noah after reported purchase of R279m LA home

‏

JOHANNESBURG – If comedian Trevor Noah didn’t already make you envy his life and achievements then hold on to your seats!

According to reports, Noah is now the proud owner of a $20-million (R279-million) house in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

The extravagant and modern double storey mansion apparently sits on a 1.31-acre property, which has spectacular views of LA.

At the same time, people have responded with joy for the comedian on Twitter:

