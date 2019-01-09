Cape Town train arsonists still evading authorities

Last year, before the establishment of the dedicated Cape Town Rail Enforcement Unit, a spate of train fires caused mayhem on the network.

CAPE TOWN - Despite a number of arrests by the Cape Town Rail Enforcement Unit, alleged arsonists are still evading authorities.

In October, 100 officers were deployed and in the first two months, 36 arrests were executed for assault, drug possession, robbery, malicious damage to property and theft.

The unit also confiscated more than 380 metres of cable and 800 kilograms of railway signal cable.

Mayor Dan Plato said: “With these successes that have been achieved in such a short space of time, I am now calling on the police to get to the bottom of the train burnings that took place last year.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)