State to submit reasons for ex-Mozambique minister to be extradited to US

Manuel Chang is accused of signing off on government guarantees on projects awarded to front companies for which he was allegedly paid about US$5 million into an account in Spain.

PRETORIA - The State is on Wednesday expected to submit reasons why former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang has been lawfully detained and should be extradited to the United States.

Chang appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Tuesday where his attorney argued that he has been unlawfully arrested.

The former senior government official and four other suspects detained in the US and UK are accused of corruption worth an estimated US$2 billion dollars.

Three former Credit Suisse bankers, who allegedly secured their own kickbacks to fund the front companies, have been detained in London.

The United States wants to extradite these four accused to join a fifth suspect arrested in New York.

Chang says that he has been unlawfully detained and should be released.

A prosecutor is today expected to explain how Chang was arrested on a red notice and why he should be extradited to the US to stand trial.