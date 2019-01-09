Ramaphosa, Zambia's Lungu urge DRC's election commission to release results

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Ramaphosa, Zambia's Lungu urge DRC's election commission to release results

The Democratic Republic of Congo is awaiting delayed results from last month’s poll which is meant to lead to the Central African country's first democratic transfer of power.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Zambian President Edgar Lungu at JL Dube House, the President’s Durban residence on 9 January 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Zambian President Edgar Lungu at JL Dube House, the President’s Durban residence on 9 January 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
41 minutes ago

PRETORIA - As riot police take up position outside the electoral commission headquarters in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu have urged the commission to speedily release the result of the presidential vote to maintain stability.

Congo is awaiting delayed results from last month’s poll, which is meant to lead to the Central African country's first democratic transfer of power.

Opposition members say the vote was marred by fraud.

Police have been deployed along the city's main boulevard, as Congolese worry about possible violence amid suspicions that the government is negotiating a power-sharing deal with one opposition candidate.

Lungu, who heads the Southern African Development Community (SADC) organ on politics defence and security cooperation, called on Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Wednesday.

They were briefed by Zambian Foreign Minister Joseph Malanji who headed the SADC election observation team to the DRC poll.

They agreed with the observers that the election had been generally peaceful and secured the right of the Congolese people to vote.

They commended the United Nation's Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the DRC security forces for supporting the electoral commission.

They assured the people of the DRC of the SADC’S support and solidarity.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA