Ramaphosa, Zambia's Lungu urge DRC's election commission to release results

PRETORIA - As riot police take up position outside the electoral commission headquarters in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu have urged the commission to speedily release the result of the presidential vote to maintain stability.

Congo is awaiting delayed results from last month’s poll, which is meant to lead to the Central African country's first democratic transfer of power.

Opposition members say the vote was marred by fraud.

Police have been deployed along the city's main boulevard, as Congolese worry about possible violence amid suspicions that the government is negotiating a power-sharing deal with one opposition candidate.

President @CyrilRamaphosa met with Zambian President Edgar Lungu at JL Dube House, the President’s Durban residence. President Lungu, as SADC Chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence & Security Cooperation, is meeting the President over the DRC elections & related developments. pic.twitter.com/OOUkUGGFmM — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 9, 2019

Lungu, who heads the Southern African Development Community (SADC) organ on politics defence and security cooperation, called on Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Wednesday.

They were briefed by Zambian Foreign Minister Joseph Malanji who headed the SADC election observation team to the DRC poll.

They agreed with the observers that the election had been generally peaceful and secured the right of the Congolese people to vote.

They commended the United Nation's Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the DRC security forces for supporting the electoral commission.

They assured the people of the DRC of the SADC’S support and solidarity.

