Ramaphosa appeals to ANCYL to stop fighting factional battles

President Cyril Ramaphosa says people don’t feel that the ANCYL is providing leadership to young people in the country.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) to stop fighting factional battles, and instead focus on reinventing itself and providing leadership for young people in the country.

Ramaphosa addressed a Youth League gathering in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday afternoon, where the young lions are marking what would have been their former president Peter Mokaba’s 60th birthday.

Ramaphosa says people don’t feel that the ANCYL is providing leadership to young people in the country: “We must, therefore, say to the ANCYL we want you to be the home of all young people in our country.”

He says the ANCYL must ask itself one question: “What would Peter Mokaba say if he was still around today about what is happening, and more particularly about the ANCYL today?”

Ramaphosa has appealed to the young lions to promote unity and raise important issues like gender-based violence in the country.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)