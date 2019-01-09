Ramaphosa appeals to ANCYL to stop fighting factional battles
President Cyril Ramaphosa says people don’t feel that the ANCYL is providing leadership to young people in the country.
DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) to stop fighting factional battles, and instead focus on reinventing itself and providing leadership for young people in the country.
Ramaphosa addressed a Youth League gathering in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday afternoon, where the young lions are marking what would have been their former president Peter Mokaba’s 60th birthday.
Ramaphosa says people don’t feel that the ANCYL is providing leadership to young people in the country: “We must, therefore, say to the ANCYL we want you to be the home of all young people in our country.”
He says the ANCYL must ask itself one question: “What would Peter Mokaba say if he was still around today about what is happening, and more particularly about the ANCYL today?”
Ramaphosa has appealed to the young lions to promote unity and raise important issues like gender-based violence in the country.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Mzwanele Manyi: This is why I've joined the ATM
-
'Atul Told Me', 'At The Moment': Tweeps play with Manyi's ATM move
-
Parly Sports committee says Siya Kolisi's comments on quotas 'unfortunate'
-
Zuma won't be sidelined, Ramaphosa assures ANC supporters
-
Mpophomeni community to Mabuza: ANC only remembers us at election time
-
Mchunu suggests ANC leadership discouraged Zuma from going to supporters' event
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.