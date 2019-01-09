Popular Topics
Protesters call for more teachers at CT school

A group of parents, teachers and community activists have gathered here at the gate of Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis.

A group of parents gather in front of the Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis on 9 January 2019. They’re upset about a lack of educators among other grievances. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
CAPE TOWN - To mark the start of the 2019 academic year, a group of community activists, teachers and parents have gathered at a local primary school to protest against various issues, including overcrowding.

Thousands of learners across the Western Cape return to school on Wednesday.

A group of parents, teachers and community activists have gathered here at the gate of Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis.

They're holding placards which read, "We need more teachers" and "No to overcrowded classes".

Just meters away, several pupils can be seen arriving at school.

There's also a police van parked across the road keeping an eye on the disgruntled group.

Teachers at the school say that overcrowded classrooms and staff shortages are not the only concern.

But Bergville Primary School's principal Aleem Abrahams says that schooling will go ahead this morning.

The group will hand over a memorandum of concern to a representative from the Western Cape Education Department today.

