Protesters call for more teachers at CT school
A group of parents, teachers and community activists have gathered here at the gate of Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis.
CAPE TOWN - To mark the start of the 2019 academic year, a group of community activists, teachers and parents have gathered at a local primary school to protest against various issues, including overcrowding.
Thousands of learners across the Western Cape return to school on Wednesday.
A group of parents, teachers and community activists have gathered here at the gate of Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis.
They're holding placards which read, "We need more teachers" and "No to overcrowded classes".
#BackToSchool A memorandum containing the Bergville Primary School group’s grievances and demands is being handed over to a WCED representative. SF pic.twitter.com/Xhsa59QJNP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
#BackToSchool The group has grown considerably in number and say they just want decent education for pupils at Bergville Primary in Bishop Lavis. SF pic.twitter.com/lzh0fK4Pwm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
#BackToSchool The principal of Bergville Primary in Bishop Lavis addresses the group at the entrance of the school. Aleem Abrahams says overcrowding and a shortage of teachers is a major concern. He says There are up to 70 leaners in one class. SF pic.twitter.com/RSQWknC6Ol— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
Just meters away, several pupils can be seen arriving at school.
There's also a police van parked across the road keeping an eye on the disgruntled group.
Teachers at the school say that overcrowded classrooms and staff shortages are not the only concern.
But Bergville Primary School's principal Aleem Abrahams says that schooling will go ahead this morning.
The group will hand over a memorandum of concern to a representative from the Western Cape Education Department today.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 8 January 2019
-
[VIDEO] Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
-
Lonehill residents concerned about flooding as heavy rains lash Gauteng
-
Zuma won't be sidelined, Ramaphosa assures ANC supporters
-
Mchunu suggests ANC leadership discouraged Zuma from going to supporters' event
-
SA Weather Service issues thunderstorms, hail warning in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.