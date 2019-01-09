Protesters call for more teachers at CT school

A group of parents, teachers and community activists have gathered here at the gate of Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis.

CAPE TOWN - To mark the start of the 2019 academic year, a group of community activists, teachers and parents have gathered at a local primary school to protest against various issues, including overcrowding.

Thousands of learners across the Western Cape return to school on Wednesday.

They're holding placards which read, "We need more teachers" and "No to overcrowded classes".

#BackToSchool A memorandum containing the Bergville Primary School group’s grievances and demands is being handed over to a WCED representative. SF pic.twitter.com/Xhsa59QJNP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019

#BackToSchool The group has grown considerably in number and say they just want decent education for pupils at Bergville Primary in Bishop Lavis. SF pic.twitter.com/lzh0fK4Pwm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019

#BackToSchool The principal of Bergville Primary in Bishop Lavis addresses the group at the entrance of the school. Aleem Abrahams says overcrowding and a shortage of teachers is a major concern. He says There are up to 70 leaners in one class. SF pic.twitter.com/RSQWknC6Ol — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019

Just meters away, several pupils can be seen arriving at school.

There's also a police van parked across the road keeping an eye on the disgruntled group.

Teachers at the school say that overcrowded classrooms and staff shortages are not the only concern.

But Bergville Primary School's principal Aleem Abrahams says that schooling will go ahead this morning.

The group will hand over a memorandum of concern to a representative from the Western Cape Education Department today.