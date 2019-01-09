Proposal at Chicken Inn turns couple into celebrities in Zimbabwe
In a country preoccupied with fuel queues and rising prices, an unusual love story has gripped social media in Zimbabwe.
HARARE - A couple’s engagement to be married, which was photographed in a fast food outlet in Zimbabwe, has made the pair overnight celebrities.
Belinda Nyoni and Makhosana Mguni have now been dubbed the #ChickenInnCouple after a picture of the groom-to-be on bended knee in a suit in the brightly-lit restaurant in Bulawayo went viral.
In a country preoccupied with fuel queues and rising prices, this unusual love story has gripped social media in Zimbabwe.
At Chicken Inn, we believe in celebrating luv. We want #TeamHuku to help us celebrate Belinda & Makhosana's luv & engagement.— Chicken Inn Zimbabwe (@ChickenInnZW) January 1, 2019
Tweet us ideas of what Chicken Inn should do for the couple with the hashtag #ChickenInnEngagement & we'll shortlist the best ones! #CelebratingLuvIn2019 pic.twitter.com/T2jq8q7Zej
Well-wishers have offered the couple wedding cakes, a wedding dress and transport and they’ve been fêted on live radio and in the local press.
Meanwhile, Chicken Inn has made them brand ambassadors and offered them a fully paid honeymoon.
Initially, Zimbabweans were scathing about Mguni’s decision to propose marriage to his girlfriend, Nyoni, at a Chicken Inn outlet in Bulawayo on Boxing Day.
But public opinion quickly swayed in his favour after it emerged it was where the couple met six years earlier.
The verdict is in #TeamInkukhu! Chicken Inn will be gifting the #ChickenInnCouple:— Chicken Inn Zimbabwe (@ChickenInnZW) January 7, 2019
1. Paid Campaign Ambassadorship
2. Chicken Inn meals at the Lobola and Wedding Ceremonies
3. A Sponsored Honeymoon (including plane tickets, accommodation, activities and spending money). pic.twitter.com/3qwweZgceC
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Twitter praises Trevor Noah after reported purchase of R279m LA home
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 8 January 2019
-
Police confirm arrest of man after Pitch Black Afro’s wife found dead
-
Feminist filmmakers tackle adult movie machismo
-
Rose McGowan makes plea deal in drugs case
-
Billy Connolly's 'near the end' - but not scared of dying
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.