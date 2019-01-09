Proposal at Chicken Inn turns couple into celebrities in Zimbabwe

In a country preoccupied with fuel queues and rising prices, an unusual love story has gripped social media in Zimbabwe.

HARARE - A couple’s engagement to be married, which was photographed in a fast food outlet in Zimbabwe, has made the pair overnight celebrities.

Belinda Nyoni and Makhosana Mguni have now been dubbed the #ChickenInnCouple after a picture of the groom-to-be on bended knee in a suit in the brightly-lit restaurant in Bulawayo went viral.

At Chicken Inn, we believe in celebrating luv. We want #TeamHuku to help us celebrate Belinda & Makhosana's luv & engagement.



Tweet us ideas of what Chicken Inn should do for the couple with the hashtag #ChickenInnEngagement & we'll shortlist the best ones! #CelebratingLuvIn2019 pic.twitter.com/T2jq8q7Zej — Chicken Inn Zimbabwe (@ChickenInnZW) January 1, 2019

Well-wishers have offered the couple wedding cakes, a wedding dress and transport and they’ve been fêted on live radio and in the local press.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn has made them brand ambassadors and offered them a fully paid honeymoon.

Initially, Zimbabweans were scathing about Mguni’s decision to propose marriage to his girlfriend, Nyoni, at a Chicken Inn outlet in Bulawayo on Boxing Day.

But public opinion quickly swayed in his favour after it emerged it was where the couple met six years earlier.