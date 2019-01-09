Popular Topics
Proposal at Chicken Inn turns couple into celebrities in Zimbabwe

In a country preoccupied with fuel queues and rising prices, an unusual love story has gripped social media in Zimbabwe.

Belinda Nyoni and Makhosana Mguni. Picture: @ChickenInnZW/Twitter.
Belinda Nyoni and Makhosana Mguni. Picture: @ChickenInnZW/Twitter.
37 minutes ago

HARARE - A couple’s engagement to be married, which was photographed in a fast food outlet in Zimbabwe, has made the pair overnight celebrities.

Belinda Nyoni and Makhosana Mguni have now been dubbed the #ChickenInnCouple after a picture of the groom-to-be on bended knee in a suit in the brightly-lit restaurant in Bulawayo went viral.

In a country preoccupied with fuel queues and rising prices, this unusual love story has gripped social media in Zimbabwe.

Well-wishers have offered the couple wedding cakes, a wedding dress and transport and they’ve been fêted on live radio and in the local press.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn has made them brand ambassadors and offered them a fully paid honeymoon.

Initially, Zimbabweans were scathing about Mguni’s decision to propose marriage to his girlfriend, Nyoni, at a Chicken Inn outlet in Bulawayo on Boxing Day.

But public opinion quickly swayed in his favour after it emerged it was where the couple met six years earlier.

