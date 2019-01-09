Premier to investigate ‘racist’ seating at NW school
Images on social media show black and white pupils seated at separate tables, allegedly at a primary school in Schweizer Reneke.
JOHANNESBURG - A race row is erupting in the North West province over viral images showing black and white pupils being seated at separate tables, allegedly at a primary school in that province.
North West premier TJ Mokgoro says he's shocked by the images circulating on social media and a team has been dispatched to Laerskool Schweizer Reneke to investigate.
The North West government says it condemns any form of racism in the strongest possible terms - and deeply regrets what it calls the “unfortunate incident”.
Eyewitness News has posed several questions about the images to the school’s governing body - but is yet to receive a response.
