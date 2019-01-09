Popular Topics
Police investigating cause of fatal N2 head-on collision

A Toyota Etios and a Volkswagen Caravelle collided head-on. Five people died, while two others were left critical.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating the cause behind a fatal crash that occurred on the N2 highway between Sedgefield and Wilderness in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

A Toyota Etios and a Volkswagen Caravelle collided head-on. Five people died, while two others were left critical.

Two women and three children, between the ages of three and 14 years, also died.

“All passengers in the Toyota motor vehicle lost their lives. One passenger in the Caravelle kombi also died. The police are investigating to find the cause of the accident,” says Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

