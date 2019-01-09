Police confirm arrest of man after Pitch Black Afro’s wife found dead

Thulani Ngcobo’s wife, Trisha, was reportedly found dead at a bed and breakfast in Bellevue on New Year’s Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed they’ve arrested a man in connection with the murder of hip-hop artist Pitch Black Afro’s (real name Thulani Ngcobo) wife.

Ngcobo's wife Trisha was reportedly found dead at a bed and breakfast in Bellevue, near the Johannesburg CBD on New Year’s Eve.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini says a suspect will appear in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Thursday: “I can confirm that we’re investigating a murder case, and a person has been arrested for the murder of his partner.”