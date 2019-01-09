Parly Sports committee says Siya Kolisi's comments on quotas 'unfortunate'

Committee chair Beauty Dlulane has labelled Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s comments about the quota system in rugby as unfortunate, saying that quotas in SA sport are a necessary tool of transformation.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s portfolio committee on Sports and Recreation has reacted to comments made by Springboks captain Siya Kolisi about quotas in the game.

In an interview in Japan last month, Kolisi said that former President Nelson Mandela would not have agreed with the quota system.

His comments sparked outrage on social media.

Committee chair Beauty Dlulane has labelled Kolisi’s comments about the quota system in rugby as unfortunate, saying that quotas in South African sport are a necessary tool of transformation.

Dlulane says that transformation in the country must happen and quotas in sporting codes like rugby are a way of enforcing it.

She’s cautioned against sports personalities commenting on race issues as their opinions might be interpreted as insensitive to the realities of the country.

Meanwhile, the committee chair also congratulated Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and Thembi Kgatlana for winning the CAF Women's Coach of the Year and Women's Player of the Year respectively.