Parents at AB Xuma hope school has learnt from sex assault scandal

Former scholar patroller Johannes Molefe was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of pupils at the school.

JOHANNESBURG - Parents at the AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto say they hope the school has learnt lessons from a scandal there in 2017 and they will do everything they can to prevent a repeat of events.

Former scholar patroller Johannes Molefe was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of pupils at the school.

In December, he was acquitted of all charges, with the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court labelling the State’s case a comedy of errors.

While some parents at the AB Xuma school have voiced their support for the institution, saying they have confidence in the teachers, one father believes the Gauteng Education Department and the school jeopardised the case against Molefe.

“They should have left it to the police. The children should’ve been taken to a doctor for medical checks, but none of that was done.”

He feels the case has been compromised and cannot be saved.

“A lot of parents are not happy, and they still want this case to go on. To an extent that they want this case appealed. But I personally, believe the case is not strong.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s studying the judgement by Judge Peet Johnson and is considering appealing.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)