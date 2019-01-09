Parents at AB Xuma hope school has learnt from sex assault scandal

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Parents at AB Xuma hope school has learnt from sex assault scandal

Former scholar patroller Johannes Molefe was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of pupils at the school.

Pupils at the AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto have started making their way onto the premises for the first day of the academic year. Picture: EWN
Pupils at the AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto have started making their way onto the premises for the first day of the academic year. Picture: EWN
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parents at the AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto say they hope the school has learnt lessons from a scandal there in 2017 and they will do everything they can to prevent a repeat of events.

Former scholar patroller Johannes Molefe was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of pupils at the school.

In December, he was acquitted of all charges, with the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court labelling the State’s case a comedy of errors.

While some parents at the AB Xuma school have voiced their support for the institution, saying they have confidence in the teachers, one father believes the Gauteng Education Department and the school jeopardised the case against Molefe.

“They should have left it to the police. The children should’ve been taken to a doctor for medical checks, but none of that was done.”

He feels the case has been compromised and cannot be saved.

“A lot of parents are not happy, and they still want this case to go on. To an extent that they want this case appealed. But I personally, believe the case is not strong.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s studying the judgement by Judge Peet Johnson and is considering appealing.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA