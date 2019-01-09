Nzimande: 'It can't be business as usual in wake of Pretoria train crash'
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says that no tender at Metrorail should be given to a security company that has no proven track record.
JOHANNESBURG – A train crash that left three people dead and scores injured has once again brought the security of Metrorail trains into question.
Two coaches collided on Tuesday at Mountainview station, northwest of Pretoria.
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says that no tender at Metrorail should be given to a security company that has no proven track record.
Nzimande says it cannot be business as usual following the tragic accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.
He says millions have been spent on security companies to provide security services but trains are still vandalised and cables were stolen.
“From now onwards, no security company must get a tender from Prasa if it’s not able to demonstrate what it has done in order to be able to deal with this. Otherwise, we turn Prasa into an ATM; I’m sorry.”
The minister expressed outrage on Tuesday saying the number of train accidents was concerning.
He says Prasa must provide an explanation within the next few days.
#TrainCrash @DoTransport minister Blade Nzimande has arrived at the crash scene in Pretoria pic.twitter.com/Jqs5Tj3JZF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019
#TrainCrash— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019
[UPDATE] EMS acting chief Charles Mabaso says they are in constant contact with the hospitals that injured commuters have been transported to after the number of #Ptatraincrash injuries increased to over 600 people. KYM pic.twitter.com/6UfaWWdM8x
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi has given condolences to the families of the three commuters who lost their lives when two Metrorail trains collided at the in Pretoria this morning. KYM #TrainCrashTrainCrash #Ptatraincrash pic.twitter.com/CuagSCvkGA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 8 January 2019
-
VIDEO: Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
-
Zuma won't be sidelined, Ramaphosa assures ANC supporters
-
SA Weather Service issues thunderstorms, hail warning in Gauteng
-
Lonehill residents concerned about flooding as heavy rains lash Gauteng
-
Businesswoman accuses Woolworths of copying baby carrier
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.