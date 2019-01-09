Popular Topics
Go

Nzimande: 'It can't be business as usual in wake of Pretoria train crash'

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says that no tender at Metrorail should be given to a security company that has no proven track record.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande at the scene of the train crash at Mountainview station in Pretoria on 8 January 2019. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande at the scene of the train crash at Mountainview station in Pretoria on 8 January 2019. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A train crash that left three people dead and scores injured has once again brought the security of Metrorail trains into question.

Two coaches collided on Tuesday at Mountainview station, northwest of Pretoria.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says that no tender at Metrorail should be given to a security company that has no proven track record.

Nzimande says it cannot be business as usual following the tragic accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.

He says millions have been spent on security companies to provide security services but trains are still vandalised and cables were stolen.

“From now onwards, no security company must get a tender from Prasa if it’s not able to demonstrate what it has done in order to be able to deal with this. Otherwise, we turn Prasa into an ATM; I’m sorry.”

The minister expressed outrage on Tuesday saying the number of train accidents was concerning.

He says Prasa must provide an explanation within the next few days.

