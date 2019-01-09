Nxesi: Dept spent nearly R46m on ministers’ homes in Pretoria, CT

Public Works Minister ThulasNxesi says renovations were last carried out in the 2015/16 financial year, when R9.3 million was spent on three houses for security measures.

CAPE TOWN - It’s emerged that the Department of Public Works spent nearly R46 million maintaining ministerial homes in Pretoria and Cape Town during the past financial year, and that it has already spent a further R22 million on upkeep since the start of the current financial year.

The figures were revealed by Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi in a written reply to a Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary question.

Nxesi has also disclosed that his department, in 2018, forked out R90,000 for four bed-base and mattress sets, two queen-sized and two singles for ministerial residences in Gauteng.

From Nxesi’s reply, it is clear the millions spent are for day-to-day maintenance. In the 2017/18 financial year, this came to R14.5 million for ministerial homes in Pretoria and R31.2 million for those in Cape Town.

Between April and December, nearly R8 million was spent in Pretoria and R14.4 million in Cape Town. That’s a total of R68 million and counting.

Nxesi says renovations were last carried out in the 2015/16 financial year, when R9.3 million was spent on three houses for security measures that included walls, cameras and monitors, electric fences and guard huts.

Nxesi says the municipal valuations of ministerial homes in Pretoria amount to nearly R117 million, while in Cape Town their value is set at just under R825 million.

He’s refused to give information about the location of the properties, or identify the ministers occupying them, for “security reasons”.

His reply gave no explanation for the high cost of R87,381.00 for two queen-sized and two single bed-base and mattress sets for ministerial homes in Gauteng.

