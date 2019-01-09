NPA: Nicholas Ninow was in possession of drugs during arrest
The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in 2018 is set to spend a month at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the bag of white powder found on alleged rapist Nicholas Ninow during his arrests has been identified as Cat.
The 20-year-old accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in 2018 is set to spend a month at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital, where he will be examined.
He will be assessed for the next 30 days by a team of four health professionals, three psychiatrists and one psychologist.
According to submissions in 2018, he was diagnosed as being bipolar in 2013.
It’s suspected that Ninow has been a substance abuser since his teenage years.
“Police made a discovery of a white powdery substance, that was taken for forensic tests. And the tests revealed that the powder was a drug called Cat,” NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane.
Ninow is expected back in court in February.
Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
