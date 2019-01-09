New Tsakane school brings joy to parents, children
One mother says she’s relieved that her daughter will finally learn in a healthy environment.
JOHANNESBURG – Some parents in Tsakane say they are excited that their children will be starting the 2019 academic year in a newly built school.
Some parents at the newly built Menzi Primary simply cannot hold back their excitement.
“This year she’s doing grade 7. I’m so happy.”
She says that the previously dilapidated classrooms were simply not conducive for teaching and learning
“All my three kids. My firstborn was born in 1993, he’s working right now and he went to this school. It was still built in shacks at that time; I’m so happy now that the school looks new.”
Makhura and other government officials have been taken on a tour of the school which has been furnished with smart equipment.
#backtoschool— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
Premiere David Makhura has just arrived to handover new smart school #MenziPrimary in Ekhuruleni where a number of children are still arriving for their first day pic.twitter.com/UZsdIj2aGb
Scores of small feet walking through the gates of new smart school Menzi Primary in Ekhuruleni. GP Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to handover the school along with GP Premier David Makhura and MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo. KYM #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/VxjNDIMJqQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
