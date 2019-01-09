Mzwanele Manyi: This is why I've joined the ATM
Mzwanele Manyi says he's turning his back on his political home for the last 30 years, the African National Congress (ANC), because it has failed to transform the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Government Communication Information system boss and Afro Worldview media owner Mzwanele Manyi has announced he has joined the African Transformation Movement (ATM) party.
Manyi said on Wednesday that he was turning his back on his political home for the last 30 years, the African National Congress (ANC), because it had failed to transform the country.
The ATM was established last year and is registered to contest the 2019 general elections.
He had announced at the weekend that he would be leaving the ANC.
“The ANC has reached a point of saturation. The ANC has lost its hegemony; the ANC has lost its moral compass.”
#Manyi African Transformation Movement (ATM) is Mzwanele Manyi’s new home. BD pic.twitter.com/4pj50YXjOK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
He said he'd chosen to follow a new political path and on Wednesday explained why he quit the ruling party.
The controversial businessman said he believed the ANC was no longer the right party to lead black people to liberation.
Manyi believes that the ATM is ready to govern South Africa after being launched in the middle of 2018.
The party says it will contest this year's general elections.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
