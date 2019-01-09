Msimanga to tackle substance abuse in schools

Solly Msimanga visited the Klipspruit West Secondary School, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday to find out what problems it faces.

JOHANNESBURG - With the 2019 academic programme now underway, Gauteng Democratic Alliance Premier candidate Solly Msimanga says substance abuse needs to be tackled in schools to improve the quality of education

Msimanga visited the Klipspruit West Secondary School, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday to find out what problems it faced.

The school was the worst-performing last year, achieving a matric pass rate of just over 24%.

With a tavern directly opposite the school, Msimanga says more needs to be done to tackle substance abuse.

“It doesn’t become a conducive environment when you have kids that are high mixing with kids that are trying to concentrate in the class. So, those are things that need to be looked at. We were asking for random drug and alcohol testing that need to occur.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)