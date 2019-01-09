Mpophomeni community to Mabuza: ANC only remembers us at election time

The deputy president has conceded that the ruling party has been too caught up in its own internal squabbles, but he assured residents of the informal settlement that the organisation is on a journey of renewal:

HOWICK - Deputy President David Mabuza has admitted that the African National Congress (ANC) has been too preoccupied with resolving internal issues, which has slowed the pace of service delivery and transformation.

Mabuza has promised to return to the Mpophomeni informal settlement in Howick by the end of February, after a door-to-door campaign in the area on Wednesday.

Howick falls under the Moses Mabhida region where the ANC is still battling divisions and in-fighting from the fallout since the Nasrec conference at the end of 2017.

Some party members in the region are strong allies to former KwaZulu-Natal secretary Super Zuma, who is seen as a proxy of former President Jacob Zuma.

#ANC107 #DDMabuza [WATCH] Deputy President David Mabuza is in Howick in the Moses Mabhida region, which remains divided since Nasrec. Mabuza says he never sold anyone out at Nasrec but his role was just to only preach unity, which is what prevailed. ZN pic.twitter.com/ac2VMimFf0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019

One of the critical concerns raised by residents in the Mpophomeni area is that the ANC only remembers them during election season.

Mabuza concedes that the ruling party has been too caught up in its own internal squabbles - but he’s assured voters that the organisation is on a journey of renewal: “As I’ve promised I will be back at the end of February. I want to see progress on our promises. Their [residents of Mpophomeni informal settlement] situation is pathetic... we must make a plan.”

Mabuza has responded to questions about whether he believes he is a “sell-out” after mobilising for his Mpumalanga province to vote for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The deputy president says it’s impossible that he could have sold out because clearly, his message of unity made sense to ANC members who voted for the current top six leadership.

WATCH: ANC leaders put on a united front at KZN rally

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)