Metrorail arranging alternative transport following fatal Pretoria train crash
The train service provider says that it is still unclear how long it will take to repair the trains and get them back on track.
JOHANNESBURG – Metrorail says that buses will be made available on Wednesday morning to transport commuters following a devastating train crash.
Three people died and over 600 injured after two trains collided at the Mountainview station in Pretoria.
But it says that 18 buses have been set aside to transport commuters in the affected areas.
Metrorail train services between Mabopane and Pretoria station will remain closed till all repairs are concluded.
This comes as many who are reliant on rail transport make their way back to schools and workplaces.
Metrorail's Lillian Mofokeng promised commuters that they will do everything in their power to assist commuters with alternative transport.
“To our commuters that are already in possession of train tickets, what we’ll do because we know that the schools are opening today (Wednesday) and the majority of the Tshwane residents will also be going back to work, we’ll be able to make sure that we give them alternative transport services.”
The death toll still remains at three, while the number of injuries is at over 640.
Metrorail says it will provide support for families who were affected by the crash.
VIDEO: Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
