Mchunu suggests ANC leadership discouraged Zuma from going to supporters' event
Former President Jacob Zuma was meant to address an event on Wednesday organised by his supporters in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.
DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) head of organising, Senzo Mchunu, has told Eyewitness News that the party’s leaders were made aware that some supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal were planning to organise parallel events that would be addressed by Zuma this week.
He says that as the preparatory committee, they discouraged this.
It is ANC tradition that in the week leading up to the birthday celebration rally that they campaign as the collective leadership.
Zuma was meant to address an event on Wednesday organised by his supporters in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.
But the event was postponed, with Zuma’s spokesperson telling Eyewitness News that the focus in now on mobilising for Saturday’s event.
As Mchunu explains, it now seems that it was the ANC leadership that discouraged Zuma from attending that event.
“We discouraged it, not for any other issue but just because it’s tradition and practice in the ANC that we focus on a commonly designed programme.”
He says that during preparatory meetings it was decided that all events planned for this week must be known and approved by the party’s leadership.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
