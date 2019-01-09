Lonehill residents concerned about flooding as heavy rains lash Gauteng
Residents have been warned to take the necessary precautions and motorists to be safe on the roads as flooding is expected.
JOHANNESBURG – As Gauteng continues to experience thunderstorms, Lonehill residents say the heavy rains are starting to wreak havoc in the area.
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of severe downpours, hail and strong winds until Wednesday tonight.
Lonehill resident Bokoli Isumul says: “Facing heavy rain and there’s a plug, so in every house, especially our house, it was a problem, meaning that the water has entered the house. So, there’s no way to pass through.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
