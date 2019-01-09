[LISTEN] What makes private schools a cut above the rest?
Radio 702 | Radio 702 host Ray White speaks to the executive director of Independent Schools Association, Lebogang Montjane, about what makes a private school a cut above the rest.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) scored a 98.92% matric pass rate for 2018 ad increase from 98.76% the previous year.
Radio 702 host Ray White speaks to the executive director of Independent Schools Association (ISASA), Lebogang Montjane, about what makes a private school a cut above the rest.
"Is there a formula or set of regulations when starting a private school as a business?" asks White.
“As ISASA, we have a guideline on how to start a private school. But in effect, all schools must comply with the regulations of the country, which says all schools must be registered. We’ve seen a proliferation of new independent schools in the country, especially post-democracy,” says Montjane.
Montjane says there are many successful schools, both public and independent.
