[LISTEN] Little has changed in ANC under Ramaphosa, says analyst
Radio 702 | Political analyst Prince Mashele and the ANC's Zizi Kodwa debate whether or not the governing party has seen any change under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa.
JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Prince Mashele says very little has changed in the African National Congress (ANC) under the leadership of its President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Mashele says that while Ramaphosa's image may have restored some integrity to the governing party, he has not cleaned out the rot which thrived during former President Jacob Zuma's tenure.
However, head of the Presidency Zizi Kodwa says the Ramaphosa-led ANC has owned up to its past mistakes and begun a process of organisational renewal.
“The ANC is not the property of those elected into leadership. The ANC is the property of the people of South Africa. That’s why people like Mashele when they criticise the ANC, they don’t do it out of hatred, they do it out of love because they know only the African National Congress can be a better organisation."
“So, what we have seen, since Nasrec and now, is the beginning of an organisation that acknowledges that there were mistakes that were committed over a period of time and we are owning up and acknowledging those mistakes and we are prepared to renew ourselves.”
Mashele says the ANC under Ramaphosa is an organisation with a “bandage” from a “wound’ caused by Zuma.
“The wound has not been attended to. So, if you look at that organisation, you would think that it is better because you no longer see the wound. Cyril Ramaphosa has done a lot, on account of his personal strength, to restore some integrity and dignity to the organisation. But the rot in the ANC remains as it was under Jacob Zuma.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] #SurvivingRKelly: 'If you have money, that will overpower justice'
-
[LISTEN] Class of 2031: How organisation, leadership impacts a child's schooling
-
[LISTEN] Private security becoming private armies, says policing expert
-
[LISTEN] Debating the challenges of basic education
-
[LISTEN] How to get a foot in property market while young
-
[LISTEN] How school uniform suppliers should be charging you
-
[LISTEN] Teen pregnancy in SA 'systemic', with no decline in numbers since 1998
-
[LISTEN] The one thing your relationship may be missing
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with disappointing matric results
-
[LISTEN] Methodist Church to investigate 'sexist remarks' made by ANC chaplain
-
[LISTEN] Where to find the best back-to-school deals
-
[LISTEN] Umalusi CEO defends decision to adjust IEB matric marks
-
[LISTEN] Significance of the Cape minstrel parade
-
[LISTEN] Should we arm our paramedics?
-
[LISTEN] Uber's surge pricing to be in place on New Year's Eve
-
[LISTEN] How to get your number off debt collection lists
-
[LISTEN] The 2018 news year in review
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
-
[LISTEN] Hot weather contributes to drop in Gauteng dam levels
-
[LISTEN] Consortium of investors offer SAA R21bn loan for 51% stake
-
[LISTEN] 'My role is to use language to give life and vision' - Lebo Mashile
-
[LISTEN] Jackie May: Christmas period is such a wasteful time
-
[LISTEN] RTMC mulls rewriting road rules to curb road accidents
-
[LISTEN] Mash Braai House owner seeking legal advice on a way forward
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.