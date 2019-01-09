[LISTEN] Little has changed in ANC under Ramaphosa, says analyst

Radio 702 | Political analyst Prince Mashele and the ANC's Zizi Kodwa debate whether or not the governing party has seen any change under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Prince Mashele says very little has changed in the African National Congress (ANC) under the leadership of its President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mashele says that while Ramaphosa's image may have restored some integrity to the governing party, he has not cleaned out the rot which thrived during former President Jacob Zuma's tenure.

However, head of the Presidency Zizi Kodwa says the Ramaphosa-led ANC has owned up to its past mistakes and begun a process of organisational renewal.

“The ANC is not the property of those elected into leadership. The ANC is the property of the people of South Africa. That’s why people like Mashele when they criticise the ANC, they don’t do it out of hatred, they do it out of love because they know only the African National Congress can be a better organisation."

“So, what we have seen, since Nasrec and now, is the beginning of an organisation that acknowledges that there were mistakes that were committed over a period of time and we are owning up and acknowledging those mistakes and we are prepared to renew ourselves.”

Mashele says the ANC under Ramaphosa is an organisation with a “bandage” from a “wound’ caused by Zuma.

“The wound has not been attended to. So, if you look at that organisation, you would think that it is better because you no longer see the wound. Cyril Ramaphosa has done a lot, on account of his personal strength, to restore some integrity and dignity to the organisation. But the rot in the ANC remains as it was under Jacob Zuma.”

