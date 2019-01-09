Learners affected by Wupperthal fire to start school next week

The cause of the blaze that broke out in the Cederberg town about two weeks ago is still under investigation.

CAPE TOWN – About 150 learners affected by the destruction of a school hostel in a devastating fire in Wupperthal will only start their 2019 academic year next week.

At least fifty-three homes, a community hall and a restaurant are also among the buildings destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Education MEC Spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “Officials decided last week to delay the opening of the school by three days in order for the department to arrange emergency transport for the learners.

“The majority, 150 of 195 learners, actually resided in the school hostel and therefore transport is required to ensure that these learners can get to and from school.”

