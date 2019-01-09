Learners affected by Wupperthal fire to start school next week

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Learners affected by Wupperthal fire to start school next week

The cause of the blaze that broke out in the Cederberg town about two weeks ago is still under investigation.

A house gutted by fire in Wupperthal. Picture: Supplied.
A house gutted by fire in Wupperthal. Picture: Supplied.
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – About 150 learners affected by the destruction of a school hostel in a devastating fire in Wupperthal will only start their 2019 academic year next week.

The cause of the blaze that broke out in the Cederberg town about two weeks ago is still under investigation.

At least fifty-three homes, a community hall and a restaurant are also among the buildings destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Education MEC Spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “Officials decided last week to delay the opening of the school by three days in order for the department to arrange emergency transport for the learners.

“The majority, 150 of 195 learners, actually resided in the school hostel and therefore transport is required to ensure that these learners can get to and from school.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA