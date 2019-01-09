KZN ANCYL promises not to heckle Ramaphosa during manifesto launch
The African National Congress Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal is not hiding its loyalty to former President Jacob Zuma.
DURBAN - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal has promised President Cyril Ramaphosa that he will not be booed on Saturday when he launches the party’s manifesto ahead of the elections.
The African National Congress (ANC) will be celebrating its 107th birthday this weekend at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.
The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal is not hiding its loyalty to former President Jacob Zuma.
The Youth League also supported and campaigned for Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to be the next president of the ANC.
Even its provincial secretary, Thanduxolo Sabela, was part of a meeting with Zuma, secretary-general Ace Magashule and ANC Women’s League secretary Meokgo Matuba at which they allegedly plotted to oust President Ramaphosa.
#ANC107 Pres Cyril Ramaphosa is at an ANCYL event. He will address young people here. The league is celebrating the 60tj anniversary of former president Peter Mokaba. pic.twitter.com/8I9fwPor0L— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
So, there’s no surprise that speculation has been mounting that the young lions in KwaZulu-Natal may be planning to heckle the president on Saturday.
But the Youth League’s Provincial Chairperson, Kwazi Mshengu, has promised Ramaphosa he will be respected when he delivers the party’s manifesto: “We want to say, as young people of KwaZulu-Natal, there will never be any member that will disrupt that particular programme.”
The ANCYL also thanked Ramaphosa for proving people wrong on Tuesday by walking side by side with Zuma, saying that shows that they get along just fine.
LISTEN: Little has changed in ANC under Ramaphosa, says analyst
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
