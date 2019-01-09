Kazakhstan says dozens of 'hostages' evacuated from Syria
Hundreds of Kazakhs have left the Muslim-majority country to join up with militant groups in Syria since 2011, according to Kazakhstan's security services.
ALMATY - Kazakhstan on Wednesday said dozens of its citizens, including children, had been evacuated from Syria after being held "hostage" in the country.
Hundreds of Kazakhs have left the Muslim-majority country to join up with militant groups in Syria since 2011, according to Kazakhstan's security services.
"On 6 January this year... 47 citizens of Kazakhstan, including 30 children, were evacuated from Syria," Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said.
"They were deceived into going to this country in crisis where they were held hostage by terrorists," Nazarbayev said.
"We will continue to work on the return of children who (were taken to) a combat zone against their will," he added, without providing details of the operation.
In 2014, authorities reacted to an official Islamic State (IS) group propaganda video showing Kazakh child soldiers training by blocking media outlets that shared the footage.
One such outlet, British tabloid The Daily Mail, only became accessible in the ex-Soviet country late last year.
Kazakhstan has hosted a series of talks on Syria brokered by Iran, Russia and Turkey since the beginning of 2017.
The talks have featured negotiators from the Syrian regime and armed rebel factions but not militant groups such as IS.
Thousands from other Central Asian nations and the Caucasus have travelled to Syria to join jihadists since war broke out there.
The conflict flared with anti-government protests in 2011 that were brutally repressed, sparking a complex multi-front civil war involving a myriad of jihadist groups and foreign powers.
It has left more than 360,000 people dead and displaced millions.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Hit-and-run caught on camera
-
UN asks Australia to consider resettling Saudi teen who fled family
-
Dutch say Britons must apply to stay if no Brexit deal
-
Pakistan bans 'bed scenes' and 'intimate moments' from TV
-
[WATCH] Caught on camera: Man on vacation watches as home burgled
-
US House Democrats to test Republicans on Trump’s wall demand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.