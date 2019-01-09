IFP: 'Formation of National Freedom Party a blessing in disguise'

In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News, the IFP says that almost all the members it lost to the NFP have returned to the party, helping it regain control of municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says that the departure of some members who joined the breakaway National Freedom Party (NFP) was a blessing in disguise because now that the NFP has failed, voters know which party truly serves their interests.

In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News, the IFP says that almost all the members it lost to the NFP have returned to the party, helping it regain control of municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

When Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi formed the NFP, it stunted the growth and power of the IFP in KZN where the party has its core constituency.

But IFP deputy president Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi says this situation has since changed, with their organisation now on an upward trajectory which is evidenced by the numerous by-elections that party continues to win.

“We had a break-away party which was the NFP, which I believe and always said that it was a blessing in disguise because for people to realise and know who we are, as the IFP, and what we stand for, it was somehow difficult for them to see from the inside. So, members who went to the NFP realised that that was not their home.”

Since the 2011 local government elections, the IFP has gone from only running two municipalities in KZN to now leading 13 councils.

The party attributes this to their corruption-fighting efforts which have shown the voter that the party can be trusted to once again take over the province in 2021.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)