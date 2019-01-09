Hawks working with international counterparts to identify drug smuggling cartel
The Hawks made a more than R700 million cocaine bust in Port Elizabeth.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks and authorities in three other countries are investigating an international drug smuggling cartel.
Police scored two huge successes in the war on drug trafficking on Monday.
The Hawks made a more than R700 million cocaine bust in Port Elizabeth.
The narcotics were found hidden on a ship.
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi: "We are talking about uncut crack cocaine that is worth more than R700 million. The investigations are still continuing and we haven't arrested anyone. We are working with our counterparts in India, Singapore and Brazil in trying to ascertain the cartel that is involved."
In the second bust, police seized tik worth more than R300,000 in Jeffreys Bay.
Four suspects were also arrested.
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 8 January 2019
-
Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow sent to Weskoppies for psychiatric assessment
-
Mchunu suggests ANC leadership discouraged Zuma from going to supporters' event
-
Zuma won't be sidelined, Ramaphosa assures ANC supporters
-
New Tsakane school brings joy to parents, children
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.