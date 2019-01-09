Hawks working with international counterparts to identify drug smuggling cartel

The Hawks made a more than R700 million cocaine bust in Port Elizabeth.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks and authorities in three other countries are investigating an international drug smuggling cartel.

Police scored two huge successes in the war on drug trafficking on Monday.

The narcotics were found hidden on a ship.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi: "We are talking about uncut crack cocaine that is worth more than R700 million. The investigations are still continuing and we haven't arrested anyone. We are working with our counterparts in India, Singapore and Brazil in trying to ascertain the cartel that is involved."

In the second bust, police seized tik worth more than R300,000 in Jeffreys Bay.

Four suspects were also arrested.