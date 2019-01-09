Hawks investigate after R700m drug bust in PE

706 cocaine bricks were found hidden in the bottom floor of a ship below more than 3,600 containers.

CAPE TOWN - An international investigation is underway following a massive drug bust where 706 kilograms of cocaine was seized at Coega Harbour near Port Elizabeth.

The drugs worth over R700 million were seized on Monday.

South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) says the vessel had been on their radar since 27 December following a tip-off from Interpol.

Seven hundred and six cocaine bricks were found hidden in the bottom floor of the ship below more than 3,600 containers.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says the vessel was en route to Singapore and India.

“The container was found in the vessel, floors down. There were about 3,000 containers in that vessel, but that was the only one we were looking for. So, the concealment itself shows that these drugs were not meant to be found.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)