Hamza uncertain about Proteas debut in third Pakistan Test

Cape Cobras batsman Zubayr Hamza says he doesn’t know whether he will make his Proteas Test debut in the dead rubber third Test match against Pakistan at the Wanderers starting on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Cobras batsman Zubayr Hamza says he doesn’t know whether he will make his Proteas Test debut in the dead rubber third Test match against Pakistan at the Wanderers starting on Friday.

With regular captain Faf du Plessis serving a one-match suspension for a repeat offence of maintaining a slow over rate in the 9 wicket win in the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town, the young Hamza is the only back-up batsman in the squad, but he says the selectors have not confirmed whether he will replace du Plessis in the matchday XI.

“I haven’t received proper confirmation on whether I am playing on Friday or not, but if I am given the chance I will look forward to it and there will be a lot of excitement.”

But should the 23-year old get an opportunity to don the Test whites for his country, he says he has learnt a lot from the senior players in the squad that will put him in a great position to perform.

“I have learnt a lot from each individual in the team so far, whether it be on the field or off the field. I’d like to stay true to myself and stick to the game plans that I have used that have gotten me to this position. I want to be self-confident and believe in myself should I get a chance to play in the Test match.”

In the absence of du Plessis, opening batsman Dean Elgar will lead the side for the second time in his Test career, the first being in the first Test against England at Lords in 2017.

The Proteas are, however, sweating over the fitness of Elgar’s partner at the top of the order, Aiden Markram, who is struggling with a bruised thigh injury which he sustained while fielding at Newlands.

Prolific Cobras opener Pieter Malan has been put on standby for Markram who is set to undergo a late fitness test on Thursday to prove his fitness for the Test.

South Africa have already sealed the series after wins in Centurion and Cape Town, for their seventh consecutive home series win in Test match cricket.