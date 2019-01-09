Hamza: I’m willing to battle in test against Pakistan

With Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis suspended for the third Test, Cobras batsman Zubayr Hamza is in line to make his debut on Friday at the Wanderers.

CAPE TOWN - Zubayr Hamza described himself as a “grafter” when asked about his style of play ahead of the third Test against Pakistan on Friday.

“At times free flowing but also willing to graft. Never the prettiest, but I take pride in the innings where there is a lot more struggle. In terms of what I can bring to the team, just a willingness to battle.”

The Cape Town-born and Rondebosch Old Boy averages 49.33 in first class cricket and he’s also represented South Africa “A” and walked away from their Indian tour with his reputation enhanced.

It’s almost certain Hamza will get the nod on Friday and he shared his feelings about the prospect of making his Test debut.

“I haven't received confirmation as to whether I'm playing or not. I’ve really enjoyed my time so far, the training sessions has been intense, and everyone's been really welcoming.”

“I really felt quite comfortable within the team surroundings and if given a chance then I'm looking forward to it, a lot of excitement.”

The 23-year-old says he won’t be making any major technical or mental adjustments as he prepares for the step up in intensity and quality of Test cricket.

“For me, I think I'd like I'd like to stay true to myself and stick to the game plans that I’ve used and that’s got me to this position. I will try and be self-confident and have self-belief.”

Having joined the camp Proteas at the beginning of the series, he has had just over a fortnight with the squad and touched on his experience thus far.

“I've learned a lot from almost each and every individual in the team, whether it be on the field or off the field. I’ve tucked myself under a few guys' wings so far, just leeching as much information as I can about what it takes to perform at this level and combining it with my own mixture to try and perform as an individual.”

South Africa lead the series 2-0 with only one Test left which begins on 11 January.