Gauteng Education Dept opens new R100m Menzi Primary in Tsakane
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi together with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other government officials opened the school in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni today.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo has officially handed over the newly built Menzi Primary School to the provincial Education Department.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, together with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other government officials, opened the school in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.
The school, which was previously run from a dilapidated structure, is now worth over R100 million and will benefit hundreds of children from the East Rand community.
Lesufi says the newly built Menzi Primary School is the first in Tsakane to have smart classrooms.
“This is the first primary school where our children will not smell chalk, will not be asked to go and clean a duster and will not know what’s a chalkboard.”
#backtoschool [WATCH] Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department received about 7 thousand new applications for the 2019 academic year yesterday. He says his department is working to decrease the number of pupils who are still without a school. TK pic.twitter.com/VSgs6KoYc3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
#backtoschool Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi officially receives the keys to the newly constructed Menzi Primary School in Ekurhuleni. It has now been handed over to provincial education dept. TK pic.twitter.com/xZmCJHiSd2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
First bell goes off at newly constructed #MenziPrimary and the 2019 academic year begins with a special assembly. KYM#backtoschool pic.twitter.com/CcZV2hAcuv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
Lesufi says that his department plans to continue building more schools like this one in townships across the province.
“Later this year with the premier we’ll be launching a school of maritime studies.”
This school has been furnished with specialised equipment, including smart boards, science and computer labs and 33 smart classrooms.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
