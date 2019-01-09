Gauteng Education Dept gets 7,000 new applicants in 24 hours
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says out of the 24,000 grade one and eight pupils who had not been placed in the province, 11,000 are now in class.
TSAKANE - As the 2019 academic year got underway on Wednesday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department received nearly 7,000 new applications in the last 24 hours.
Lesufi says out of the 24,000 grade one and eight pupils who had not been placed in the province, 11,000 are now in class.
The MEC was speaking in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday where he officially opened a newly-built school.
#backtoschool [WATCH] Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department received about 7 thousand new applications for the 2019 academic year yesterday. He says his department is working to decrease the number of pupils who are still without a school. TK pic.twitter.com/VSgs6KoYc3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
Lesufi says while his department is working tirelessly to place thousands of pupils at schools, there have now been thousands of more first-time applications.
“On Tuesday, we had almost 7,000 parents that had not applied. They just came to our offices, saying they wanted to be in Gauteng.”
He says over 11,000 pupils have been placed.
“Almost 11,7000 have been allocated schools. They are currently in their classrooms and have commenced with learning.”
Lesufi says his department is working to ensure that all pupils are in a class by the end of January.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
