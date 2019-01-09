Former Mozambique finance minister moved to solitary confinement

The United States wants to extradite Manuel Chang from South Africa to stand trial with four others accused of fraud and corruption worth an estimated $2 billion.

PRETORIA - The extradition matter involving Mozambique’s former finance minister has been postponed, but he will now be transferred to solitary confinement after his legal team complained about conditions in prison.

The Kempton Park Magistrates Court ruled on Wednesday that the arrest and detention of Manuel Chang are lawful.

The United States wants to extradite Chang to stand trial with four others accused of fraud and corruption worth an estimated $2 billion.

Chang’s legal team told the court that their client was sharing a cell with 20 other inmates at the Modderbee prison.

They claimed that he did not have a bed to sleep on, and that he had to pay protection money to one of his fellow inmates.

The magistrate has now ordered that while the case continues, Chang should be held in solitary confinement.

Chang wants to apply for bail, but his attorney says the indictment provided by the United States is not complete, and they need the full document in order to do so.

This and other matters are expected to be argued in the same court on Thursday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)