Firefighters tackle vegetation blaze along West Coast

Woolworths to remove baby carrier after copying allegations
Local
Officials say the fire is on a farm adjacent to the Koeberg nuclear power station.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are attending to a vegetation fire off the R27 along the West Coast.
Officials say the fire is on a farm adjacent to the Koeberg nuclear power station.
City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne said: “An area of vegetation is currently burning; it is not contained as yet. We’ve got about six vehicles on the scene at the moment.”
Road closures are also still in effect in the Kogel Bay area as firefighters continue battling a blaze that started in Betty's Bay on New Year’s Eve.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.