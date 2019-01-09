Firefighters tackle vegetation blaze along West Coast

Officials say the fire is on a farm adjacent to the Koeberg nuclear power station.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are attending to a vegetation fire off the R27 along the West Coast.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne said: “An area of vegetation is currently burning; it is not contained as yet. We’ve got about six vehicles on the scene at the moment.”

Road closures are also still in effect in the Kogel Bay area as firefighters continue battling a blaze that started in Betty's Bay on New Year’s Eve.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)