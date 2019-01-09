Facebook CEO plans public debates about tech for 2019 personal challenge
Last year, Zuckerberg said he would fix many of Facebook’s issues such as the use of the platform for hate speech, spreading misinformation and political meddling.
SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday he will host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society as part of his personal challenge this year.
Zuckerberg sounded his plan in a Facebook post, which has been a regular feature when he airs his New Year’s resolutions that in the past have included personal goals such as learning Mandarin to reading two books a month.
"Every few weeks I'll talk with leaders, experts, and people in our community from different fields and I'll try different formats to keep it interesting. These will all be public, either on my Facebook or Instagram pages or on other media", Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post here.
Facebook’s reputation suffered last year from a data scandal involving a British political consulting firm that involved personal information of millions of users, putting the social network under tight scrutiny across the globe.
Last year, Zuckerberg said he would fix many of Facebook’s issues such as the use of the platform for hate speech, spreading misinformation and political meddling.
As part of those efforts, Facebook stepped up its fact-checking efforts, took down suspicious pages and accounts, improved its systems for identifying fake accounts. However, it still faces criticism from regulators and lawmakers for not doing enough.
Popular in World
-
Stop holding Americans 'hostage' over shutdown, Pelosi tells Trump
-
UN under attack? World body hit hard after US pullback
-
Flights resume at Heathrow following drone sighting - airport
-
[WATCH] Caught on camera: Man on vacation watches as home burgled
-
Carlos Ghosn case: key dates
-
[WATCH] Man caught on security video licking doorbell
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.