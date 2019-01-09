'Exorbitant' school uniform prices putting pressure on us, say parents

Scores of parents lined up outside uniform and stationery shops for last minute preparations as the school year begins.

JOHANNESBURG – As inland public schools across the country reopen for the 2019 academic year on Wednesday morning, guardians have spoken about how buying new uniforms affects them.

Scores of parents lined up outside uniform and stationery shops for last-minute preparations as the school year begins.

Children were trying on school jerseys, blazers and shirts as shop assistants rushed to get different sizes for them.

One woman says that the schools can make it easier for parents.

“It’s going to be easier if the schools can cancel the brands and then it’s going to be easier since we can go to any shop to buy school uniform. It’ll save us lots of time than to come here and stand in long queues.”

Parents say exorbitant prices of specific brands that are required puts financial pressure on them.

