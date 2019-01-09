Excitement at Eerste River school as new year begins

There are no tears at Forest Village Leadership Academy. Instead, kids from grades R to 7 seem extremely excited to be here.

CAPE TOWN - The first bell of the new school year hasn't even rung and some children have already taken their seats in their classrooms eager to start the day.

One mother says that her daughter, who is starting grade 1, woke up at the crack of dawn wanting to put on her school dress.

"She called me and said 'Mommy, it's the first of school!' She was so excited and said 'The sun is up, we're going to be late.'"

"I feel very excited. I'm with my friends," one youngster said.