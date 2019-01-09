Elgar appointed stand-in Proteas captain, Pieter Malan on stand by
The Proteas selectors have announced that opening batsman Dean Elgar will be the stand-in captain for the third and final Test match against Pakistan starting on Friday at the Wanderers.
Elgar will once again deputise for Faf du Plessis, who is serving a one-match suspension for a repeat offense of maintaining a slow over rate in the 9-wicket thrashing of Pakistan in the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town.
Elgar did stand in for Du Plessis in the first Test against England at Lords in 2017 when the skipper was on compassionate leave for the birth of his child.
The selectors have also put Cape Cobras opening batsman Pieter Malan on stand by in case Aiden Markram doesn’t recover from a bruised thigh he sustained while fielding in the second Test match.
Markram will undergo a fitness test on Thursday to prove his readiness for the third Test match.
