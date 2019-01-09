EFF Student Command threatens mass university shutdown
The student movement says it wrote to the department last week, demanding that no fees be paid when students register at institutions of higher learning.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Student Command says it will shut down all universities if the Department of Higher Education fails to make a pronouncement on Wednesday on fee-free registrations.
The department issued a statement on Tuesday, saying no poor or working-class students who qualified would be expected to pay an upfront registration fee.
But the student command's Rendani Nematswerani says despite an arrangement between the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and universities, some students who are funded by the scheme are still being told to cough up.
“So, if they are not going to respond, then they leave us with no choice but to call for a national shutdown where all students are going to request government to respond in front of them.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
