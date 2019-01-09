Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow sent to Weskoppies for psychiatric assessment
Twenty-year-old Nicholas Ninow appeared briefly in court on Wednesday morning after being charged with raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The man accused in the Dros rape case will be admitted to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital to be assessed over the next 30 days.
Ninow’s court appearance on Monday was over in just a few minutes.
He will be assessed for the next 30 days by a team of four health professionals, three psychiatrists and one psychologist.
According to submissions last year, he was diagnosed as being bipolar in 2013.
The legal team representing the family of the seven-year-old victim were in court monitoring proceedings.
Ninow will be back in the dock on 8 February.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
