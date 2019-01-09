Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow sent to Weskoppies for psychiatric assessment

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow sent to Weskoppies for psychiatric assessment

Twenty-year-old Nicholas Ninow appeared briefly in court on Wednesday morning after being charged with raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant last year.

FILE: Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant, briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 28 November 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant, briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 28 November 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused in the Dros rape case will be admitted to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital to be assessed over the next 30 days.

Twenty-year-old Nicholas Ninow appeared briefly in court on Wednesday morning after being charged with raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant last year.

Ninow’s court appearance on Monday was over in just a few minutes.

He will be assessed for the next 30 days by a team of four health professionals, three psychiatrists and one psychologist.

According to submissions last year, he was diagnosed as being bipolar in 2013.

The legal team representing the family of the seven-year-old victim were in court monitoring proceedings.

Ninow will be back in the dock on 8 February.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA