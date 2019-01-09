Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow due back in court next month
Nicholas Ninow has been admitted to the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital where he'll be assessed by four health professionals, three psychiatrists as well as a psychologist.
JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant will be spending the next month undergoing psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's fit to stand trial for the crime.
On Wednesday morning, twenty-year-old Nicholas Ninow appeared briefly in court after being charged with raping the young girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant last year.
The evaluation is expected to determine his mental capacity and whether he can be held accountable.
WATCH: Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow has history of mental illness
The family of the seven-year-old victim and community members were left outraged after details of the crime emerged.
Ninow is accused of following the child into the bathroom of the restaurant and raping her.
According to submissions last year, the accused was diagnosed as bipolar in 2013 and had previously undergone rehabilitation for substance abuse.
It's also understood that an unnamed substance was found on him at the time of his arrest.
He'll be back in court on 8 February.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
