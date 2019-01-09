DA’s Msimanga visits one of Gauteng’s worst performing high schools

Members of the school governing body say the high school faces logistical, financial, infrastructure and administrative challenges.

KLIPSPRUIT – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga is on Wednesday doing a walkabout at the Klipspruit West High School.

The school was the worst performing high school in the province last year, with a matric pass rate of just over 43%.

Members of the school governing body say the high school faces logistical, financial, infrastructure and administrative challenges.

They say the school hasn’t had a permanent principal for the last eight years and has a huge drug problem.

The DA’s Luthando Kolwapi says their visit is to listen to the challenges the school faces and find ways in which the provincial government could help address the school’s problems.

Political parties have visited the area before, but the governing body's chairperson Jacky Mthobeni says it’s simply to earn votes.

