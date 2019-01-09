DA’s Msimanga visits one of Gauteng’s worst performing high schools
Members of the school governing body say the high school faces logistical, financial, infrastructure and administrative challenges.
KLIPSPRUIT – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga is on Wednesday doing a walkabout at the Klipspruit West High School.
The school was the worst performing high school in the province last year, with a matric pass rate of just over 43%.
Members of the school governing body say the high school faces logistical, financial, infrastructure and administrative challenges.
They say the school hasn’t had a permanent principal for the last eight years and has a huge drug problem.
The DA’s Luthando Kolwapi says their visit is to listen to the challenges the school faces and find ways in which the provincial government could help address the school’s problems.
Political parties have visited the area before, but the governing body's chairperson Jacky Mthobeni says it’s simply to earn votes.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
IFP: 'Formation of National Freedom Party a blessing in disguise'
-
Parly Sports committee says Siya Kolisi's comments on quotas 'unfortunate'
-
Mchunu suggests ANC leadership discouraged Zuma from going to supporters' event
-
Zuma won't be sidelined, Ramaphosa assures ANC supporters
-
Bathabile Dlamini won't be drawn on MP nomination
-
Business Leadership SA expects ANC manifesto to speak more on land, education
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.