CT City’s Comitis: 'January transfer window is unpredictable'

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC chairperson John Comitis told Eyewitness News Sport there are no deals for new players on the horizon but says the January transfer window is an unpredictable one and things can change very quickly on the player front.

“As we speak, nothing's happening but you know January is funny, the last week things start heating up and players become available and there are possible deals for one or two of our players, and then we'll have to look at it.”

City have already acquired striker Kermit Erasmus, who they hope will regain the form he displayed at Orlando Pirates a few years back, and Thato Mokeke.

Mokeke played for City in their first season under Eric Tinkler and shone in a memorable maiden campaign. Comitis was buzzing about Mokeke's acquisition.

“I think Chippa (United) had to release him because of financial constraints. I was very surprised, he was playing regularly and more importantly, he has fitted in like a glove. You saw his performance against SuperSport.”

Comitis thinks City have enjoyed more success this season, they won the MTN 8 last year, but he believes if they get six points from their matches against Baroka FC (12 January) and Free State Stars (16 January) a title challenge may be possible.

“I’m very happy with the squad, the way it is now I am very satisfied. I think we’ve got a team that can really go out and compete. The next two home games are telling and if we get the results we expect, maybe a late (title) challenge even.”

In the rush of the January transfer window, Comitis says he is inundated with calls from various agents, but he will only make deals if his squad has the necessary replacements to handle a player exit.

“Agents call us left, right and centre. It’s all pie in the sky stuff, I don’t get excited. When something is serious, I will look at it. At this stage there is nothing.

“If it is a good deal for the club and it works, and we've got ourselves covered, absolutely we would, but only if I'm covered.”