Chippa axe coach Joel Masutha after five games in charge

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership side Chippa United have sacked their head coach Joel Masutha after only five games in charge at the Chilli Boys.

Masutha had replaced Eric Tinkler at the helm at Chippa and was placed on an interim basis but has been fired after five games in charge which he failed to win a single one of those five matches in charge. Masutha’s last game was a 4-2 league drubbing away to Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night.

It is also believed that Chippa chairman Chippa Mpengesi is trying to conclude a deal to bring in former Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen who was let go by Bafana Bes’thenge in December.

Should Larsen be appointed as Chippa’s new coach, he would be the fifth coach to be appointed by the Port Elizabeth side just halfway into the season. Vladislav Heric was appointed at the beginning of the season but was fired before he even took charge of a game before Dan Malesela returned to the club only for him to make way for Tinkler.

Chippa next face fellow strugglers Maritzburg United in the league on 19 January.